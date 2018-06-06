iOS 12 brings many subtle refinements that may have flown under your radar. One of these new features is the ability to receive notifications quietly. Follow along for how to turn this option on.

‘Deliver Quietly’ for notifications acts as a nice middle ground between having them turned fully off or on. What it does is allow notifications to show up in notification center, but prevents them from populating on the Lock screen, showing banners, or playing sounds.

Interesting enough, the setting to turn quiet notifications on isn’t where you might guess.

iOS 12: How to enable quiet notifications on iPhone and iPad

Find a notification on your Lock screen or open Notification Center by sliding down from the top of your iPad or iPhone (top left on iPhone X) Swipe from right to left on a notification you’d like to enable quiet alerts for until you see Manage Tap Deliver Quietly Repeat for other notifications you’d like to apply this to

One interesting part about this feature for now is that there’s not a way to turn it off with one tap. If you head back to Settings → Notifications → Choose an app, you’ll need to tap to turn Lock Screen, Banners, and Sounds back to deliver them loudly 😅

