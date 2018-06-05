Hands-on: 100 iOS 12 changes and features [Video]

iOS 12 has now been out in the wild for a little over 24 hours, and we’ve been digging through the highly-anticipated beta to find new features. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we showcase 100 new iOS 12 features and changes.

Changes covered in this video:

GeekBench 4 Compute Comparison

New iOS 12 wallpaper

New Measure app

Leveler moved from Compass app

Swipe up to kill apps

Redesigned Voice Memos app

Voice Memos for iPad

Date in iPad Status Bar

Faster performance

Video walkthrough

Updated QuickType keyboard UI

Updated Stocks app

iPad Stocks app

New iPhone X-inspired iPad gestures

Redesigned News app

More Markup color options

Change markup thickness and opacity

Control Center Scan QR Code shortcut

QR Codes now highlighted in frame

Face ID Alternative Appearance

Apple Books

Updated Apple Books preferences

Enhanced battery statistics

Persistent battery usage data

Hey Siri works with Low Power Mode

Security code autofill

New ‘Strong Password’ verbiage

Updated Passwords and Accounts preferences

Ask Siri for passwords

Password reuse auditing

Automatic system updates switch

English thesaurus

New dictionaries

CarPlay supports third-party navigation apps

Do Not Disturb during bedtime

New Do Not Disturb options

Grouped notifications

Instant tuning for notifications

Deliver notifications quietly

Updated Notification Center

Updated Notifications preferences UI

Sounds and Haptics preferences relocated

Control Center preferences relocated

New Stocks preferences

New Voice Memos preferences

New Measure preferences

No System Services Location icon

Favicons in Safari tabs

Podcast app custom skip settings

Remote control skip support for Podcasts

Animoji tongue detection

Animoji wink detection

Memoji

Memoji Maker

Longer Animoji (30 secs)

Messages app Camera

Photos iMessage app

Messages app Camera effects

Messages app Animoji

Messages app filters

Messages app text effects

Messages app shapes

Redesigned App Strip

Quick Messages app contact shortcuts

New Photos Search and For You app tabs

New Photos app Album media types

New Photos app Search

New Photos app For You

Updated photo/video import interface

Find My iPhone intents for Siri

Add Shortcuts to Siri

Screen Time

Screen Time (Downtime)

Screen Time (App Limits)

Screen Time (Always Allow)

Screen Time (Restrictions)

Screen Time (for kids)

FaceTime enhancements

Group FaceTime

Group FaceTime Messages

Search for Music via lyrics

Rescan failed Face ID

Trackpad mode via space bar

Dark now playing Lock screen UI

Siri flashlight control

Workflow scripts work with Siri Shortcuts

Extended email preview on notifications

Dictation works with third-party keyboards

Updated Apple Music artist page

New Spotlight Suggestions (open links)

Scrollable Reachability

Live Listen Control Center Hearing shortcut

New Control Center brightness control animation

Apple Music Featured Radio Stations

New home settings icon in Home app

New notifications section for Home app

Weather app air quality settings

Screen Time widget

Enhanced Spotlight Siri suggestions

Updated Screen Recording UI for iPad

What’s your favorite new iOS 12 feature? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.