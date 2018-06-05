Hands-on: 100 iOS 12 changes and features [Video]

iOS 12 has now been out in the wild for a little over 24 hours, and we’ve been digging through the highly-anticipated beta to find new features. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we showcase 100 new iOS 12 features and changes.
Changes covered in this video:
- GeekBench 4 Compute Comparison
- New iOS 12 wallpaper
- New Measure app
- Leveler moved from Compass app
- Swipe up to kill apps
- Redesigned Voice Memos app
- Voice Memos for iPad
- Date in iPad Status Bar
- Faster performance
Video walkthrough
- Updated QuickType keyboard UI
- Updated Stocks app
- iPad Stocks app
- New iPhone X-inspired iPad gestures
- Redesigned News app
- More Markup color options
- Change markup thickness and opacity
- Control Center Scan QR Code shortcut
- QR Codes now highlighted in frame
- Face ID Alternative Appearance
- Apple Books
- Updated Apple Books preferences
- Enhanced battery statistics
- Persistent battery usage data
- Hey Siri works with Low Power Mode
- Security code autofill
- New ‘Strong Password’ verbiage
- Updated Passwords and Accounts preferences
- Ask Siri for passwords
- Password reuse auditing
- Automatic system updates switch
- English thesaurus
- New dictionaries
- CarPlay supports third-party navigation apps
- Do Not Disturb during bedtime
- New Do Not Disturb options
- Grouped notifications
- Instant tuning for notifications
- Deliver notifications quietly
- Updated Notification Center
- Updated Notifications preferences UI
- Sounds and Haptics preferences relocated
- Control Center preferences relocated
- New Stocks preferences
- New Voice Memos preferences
- New Measure preferences
- No System Services Location icon
- Favicons in Safari tabs
- Podcast app custom skip settings
- Remote control skip support for Podcasts
- Animoji tongue detection
- Animoji wink detection
- Memoji
- Memoji Maker
- Longer Animoji (30 secs)
- Messages app Camera
- Photos iMessage app
- Messages app Camera effects
- Messages app Animoji
- Messages app filters
- Messages app text effects
- Messages app shapes
- Redesigned App Strip
- Quick Messages app contact shortcuts
- New Photos Search and For You app tabs
- New Photos app Album media types
- New Photos app Search
- New Photos app For You
- Updated photo/video import interface
- Find My iPhone intents for Siri
- Add Shortcuts to Siri
- Screen Time
- Screen Time (Downtime)
- Screen Time (App Limits)
- Screen Time (Always Allow)
- Screen Time (Restrictions)
- Screen Time (for kids)
- FaceTime enhancements
- Group FaceTime
- Group FaceTime Messages
- Search for Music via lyrics
- Rescan failed Face ID
- Trackpad mode via space bar
- Dark now playing Lock screen UI
- Siri flashlight control
- Workflow scripts work with Siri Shortcuts
- Extended email preview on notifications
- Dictation works with third-party keyboards
- Updated Apple Music artist page
- New Spotlight Suggestions (open links)
- Scrollable Reachability
- Live Listen Control Center Hearing shortcut
- New Control Center brightness control animation
- Apple Music Featured Radio Stations
- New home settings icon in Home app
- New notifications section for Home app
- Weather app air quality settings
- Screen Time widget
- Enhanced Spotlight Siri suggestions
- Updated Screen Recording UI for iPad
What’s your favorite new iOS 12 feature? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.