Hands-on: 100 iOS 12 changes and features [Video]

- Jun. 5th 2018 5:00 pm PT

iOS 12 has now been out in the wild for a little over 24 hours, and we’ve been digging through the highly-anticipated beta to find new features. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we showcase 100 new iOS 12 features and changes.

Changes covered in this video:

  • GeekBench 4 Compute Comparison
  • New iOS 12 wallpaper
  • New Measure app
  • Leveler moved from Compass app
  • Swipe up to kill apps
  • Redesigned Voice Memos app
  • Voice Memos for iPad
  • Date in iPad Status Bar
  • Faster performance

Video walkthrough

  • Updated QuickType keyboard UI
  • Updated Stocks app
  • iPad Stocks app
  • New iPhone X-inspired iPad gestures
  • Redesigned News app
  • More Markup color options
  • Change markup thickness and opacity
  • Control Center Scan QR Code shortcut
  • QR Codes now highlighted in frame
  • Face ID Alternative Appearance
  • Apple Books
  • Updated Apple Books preferences
  • Enhanced battery statistics
  • Persistent battery usage data
  • Hey Siri works with Low Power Mode
  • Security code autofill
  • New ‘Strong Password’ verbiage
  • Updated Passwords and Accounts preferences
  • Ask Siri for passwords
  • Password reuse auditing
  • Automatic system updates switch
  • English thesaurus
  • New dictionaries
  • CarPlay supports third-party navigation apps
  • Do Not Disturb during bedtime
  • New Do Not Disturb options
  • Grouped notifications
  • Instant tuning for notifications
  • Deliver notifications quietly
  • Updated Notification Center
  • Updated Notifications preferences UI
  • Sounds and Haptics preferences relocated
  • Control Center preferences relocated
  • New Stocks preferences
  • New Voice Memos preferences
  • New Measure preferences
  • No System Services Location icon
  • Favicons in Safari tabs
  • Podcast app custom skip settings
  • Remote control skip support for Podcasts
  • Animoji tongue detection
  • Animoji wink detection
  • Memoji
  • Memoji Maker
  • Longer Animoji (30 secs)
  • Messages app Camera
  • Photos iMessage app
  • Messages app Camera effects
  • Messages app Animoji
  • Messages app filters
  • Messages app text effects
  • Messages app shapes
  • Redesigned App Strip
  • Quick Messages app contact shortcuts
  • New Photos Search and For You app tabs
  • New Photos app Album media types
  • New Photos app Search
  • New Photos app For You
  • Updated photo/video import interface 
  • Find My iPhone intents for Siri
  • Add Shortcuts to Siri
  • Screen Time
  • Screen Time (Downtime)
  • Screen Time (App Limits)
  • Screen Time (Always Allow)
  • Screen Time (Restrictions)
  • Screen Time (for kids)
  • FaceTime enhancements
  • Group FaceTime
  • Group FaceTime Messages
  • Search for Music via lyrics
  • Rescan failed Face ID 
  • Trackpad mode via space bar
  • Dark now playing Lock screen UI
  • Siri flashlight control
  • Workflow scripts work with Siri Shortcuts
  • Extended email preview on notifications
  • Dictation works with third-party keyboards
  • Updated Apple Music artist page
  • New Spotlight Suggestions (open links)
  • Scrollable Reachability
  • Live Listen Control Center Hearing shortcut
  • New Control Center brightness control animation
  • Apple Music Featured Radio Stations
  • New home settings icon in Home app
  • New notifications section for Home app
  • Weather app air quality settings
  • Screen Time widget
  • Enhanced Spotlight Siri suggestions
  • Updated Screen Recording UI for iPad

What’s your favorite new iOS 12 feature? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.

