Apple introduced its Clips app just over a year ago, then we saw the first major update at the end of last year. Now with iOS 12, Apple is bringing some of the editing and enhancement features from Clips into Messages to more easily customize and share your photos and videos.

iOS 11 introduced some handy new ways to markup, edit, and quickly screenshots. This year, iOS 12 is bringing some useful new functionality to quickly customize photo and video from right within the messages app. Let’s take a look.

Note: iOS 12 is currently only available as a developer beta, however, a public beta will likely be released sometime soon.

iOS 12: How to markup, add effects, and edit photos and videos within Messages on iPhone

Open Messages Tap the camera icon on the left hand side of the message field Take a photo or video Use the effects, edit or markup features that pop up Tap the white arrow/blue circle to share your edited photo

Check out the images below for a full walkthrough:

As you can see above, you can choose to capture your photo or video first and then add effects and more, or tap the star effects button to the left of the shutter button to add some before hand.

When tapping Effects you’ll find filters, text, shapes, medals and more from Activity, and even content from third-party apps.

As shown above, swipe up from the effects to see all available options.

In addition to the various text styles, you can choose to use large emoji too.

Just like with the other effects, swipe up to see all the shapes you can pick from.

Swipe from right to left on the effects bar to check out all the third-party options.

Access to editing photos and markup are also available (for videos just edit and effects will show up).

When you’re all set you can tap Done in the top right corner, or just tap the white up arrow in the blue circle in the bottom right hand corner.

What do you think of the new effects and editing options built right into Messages in iOS 12? Do you think they’re valuable? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

