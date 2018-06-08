In pervious versions of watchOS, Apple Maps navigation alerts were all in or all out, with no middle ground. Now, in watchOS 5, Apple is giving users more options to allow alerts based on the type of navigation the user is doing.

Follow along as we guide you through how to change your Apple Maps navigation alerts to your personal liking.

watchOS 5: How to customize Apple Maps navigation alerts

On iPhone, head into the Apple Watch app. Scroll down and tap Maps. Now you can enable TURN ALERTS for Driving, Driving with CarPlay, and Walking. You also have an option to SHOW NAVIGATION for Transit. By default, these are all on, but you can disable them as needed.

It’s odd that Apple would show you turn alerts while driving, especially with CarPlay. Likely, you’ll have your phone mounted in your car and you’d want to look at that versus moving your arm, turning your wrist, and looking at directions on there. Apple Watch navigation is arguably most useful when walking or using public transportation.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: