Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14, and tvOS 12

Apple has made the first developer betas of iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14, and tvOS 12 available. The updates are available to registered developers now via Apple’s online developer portal.

Apple announced iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14, and tvOS 12 on stage at WWDC earlier this morning. The updates each include their respective changes and new features:

As always, expect the first several betas of these updates to be relatively unstable and bug-ridden. They are designed to give developers the opportunity to test their applications and services with each operating system’s respective changes, and are not necessarily ready for day-to-day use.

Of note, you will most likely need a new configuration profile to receive these updates, even if you were previously receiving developer betas.

