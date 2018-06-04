Apple announces tvOS 12 with immersive Dolby Atmos audio, iTunes content upgraded for free

- Jun. 4th 2018 11:30 am PT

Apple has today unveiled the newest Apple TV operating system, tvOS 12 at its WWDC 2018 keynote.

AirPods

Apple just released tvOS 11.4 at the end of last month which brought AirPlay 2 support to Apple TV via connected speakers.

During today’s keynote we heard from Tim Cook that Apple’s TV business has grown 50% YoY.

tvOS 12 will bring support for Dolby Atmos audio and work with the Dolby Atmos soundboard, the only sound bar to support both Dolby Atmos and Vision.

The upgraded audio experience will be coming to iTunes this fall and will be a free upgrade to applicable media.

Updating…

