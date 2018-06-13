iOS 12: How to toggle USB Accessories

- Jun. 13th 2018 8:43 am PT

View Comments

iOS 12 will bring some welcomed new security features to the operating system. Among those is a new USB Restricted Mode. When enabled, this mode will force you to re-authenticate any USB devices plugged into your iOS device if it has been locked for more than an hour.

This means that anything plugged into the Lightning port will be restricted to only charging. This includes plugging into iTunes to sync.

Follow along as we walk you through how to toggle this feature on or off and why someone would want to turn this feature off.

iOS 12: How to toggle USB Accessories

  1. On your iOS device, head into Settings > Face (or Touch) ID & Passcode. You’ll be prompted to enter your passcode.
  2. After authenticating, scroll down to the ALLOW ACCESS WHEN LOCKED section. The bottom most toggle will be labeled USB Accessories. By default this is turned off to prevent unwanted access to the device.
  3. Switch this on to allow all USB accessories to work, even past the one hour threshold.

While there aren’t many real world scenarios where one might want to flip the switch on, there are a handful. The biggest reason being convenience to a user who may regularly sync to iTunes. The default will force the user to manually authenticate every single time if the user hasn’t unlocked their device for more than an hour (e.g. at night when sleeping). Another reason would be for those who rely on USB audio devices on iOS, whether it be to record or listen.

However it may be, this is one of the rare cases where Apple gives the user the option to choose how secure the device could potentially be.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12 is set to release in the fall, with developer and likely public betas rolling out this summer at WWDC. Details are sparse, but we do know that Apple is shelving major features for 2019. The company is said to be focusing on bug fixes and stability improvements, while adding a few small features.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.