iOS 12 developer beta 2 for iPhone and iPad now available

Here we go! iOS 12 developer beta 2 is officially out for developers. As always, we’ll dig through the latest beta version and highlight all the changes between the first beta and the latest beta below.

New in iOS 12

iOS 12 includes several significant changes for iPhone and iPad including performance improvements, especially on older devices; ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences; refined search and sharing in Photos; more Siri access in third-party apps and Siri Shortcuts based on Workflow; updates to Stocks, Voice Memos, Apple Books, and Apple News; use management features including updates to Do Not Disturb, more manageable notifications, and Screen Time parental controls; Memoji in Messages; FaceTime between up to 32 users; and much more.

For a comprehensive look at all of the changes in the first iOS 12 beta, sit back and watch Jeff Benjamin’s 35 minute long look at 100 new features in iOS 12 on YouTube.com/9to5Mac:

New in beta 2?

Refresh for updates! We're updating our iPhones and iPads and digging in immediately.