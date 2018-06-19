watchOS 5 beta 2 released this morning, and with it comes some new additions. While we still don’t have Raise to Speak for Siri yet, we do have a smaller new feature that lets you change how loud the Siri voice volume is on Apple Watch.

Follow along as we walk you through how to change the Siri volume on Apple Watch with watchOS 5.

watchOS 5: How to set Siri voice volume

On Apple Watch, head to Settings > General > Siri. Scroll all the way to the bottom and you’ll now see a new option: VOICE VOLUME — SPEAKER. Tap on the volume slider, and use the Digital Crown to adjust how loud or quiet you’d like Siri to be. Note that this will only change the volume of Siri when played through the built-in speaker and not when connected to Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

This is a very handy feature for those who think the Siri voice volume on Apple Watch is way too loud. Ideally, this feature will be coming in the next revision of the HomePod OS as many users would love a way to adjust the Siri volume on HomePod.

