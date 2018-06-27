One feature that went under the radar in macOS Mojave is the addition of more accent colors for within the operating system. Previously users were stuck with the standard blue, or the graphite option. But now there are 6 new accent colors available in macOS Mojave.

Follow along to learn how to change the accent color in macOS Mojave….

macOS Mojave: How to adjust the system accent color

Head over to System Preferences and then General. Under Appearance, you’ll now see an option for Accent color. By default this is blue, but you can change it to one of the 7 other options available.

Accent colors change UI elements such as app menus, popup menus, radio buttons, focus fields, and more. In addition to the new Dark Mode in Mojave, it looks like Apple is also letting users customize other graphical parts of the UI a bit more.

Changing your accent color will automatically change your highlight color to match. Highlight color is pretty self explanatory in that it changes what color appears when you highlight text. They don’t have to exclusively be the same color, either.

