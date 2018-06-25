Mac users have been clamoring for Apple to get serious about its OS over the last several years and in macOS Mojave, the company has added a boatload of new features that will for sure make most users happy.

One of those features is Stacks for the Desktop, where macOS will automatically sort all of your items into neat stacks, being sorted by file type.

Follow along to learn how…

macOS Mojave: How to create Desktop Stacks

With Finder in the foreground, select View in the menubar. From there, select Use Stacks. The process is pretty seamless and automatic. You should now see your Desktop organized into Stacks.

Unfortunately for me, the problem is within the Downloads folder and not the Desktop. I’d imagine most people’s Downloads folder is littered with random stuff download off the web.

