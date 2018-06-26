iOS 12: How to automatically delete Voice Memos

- Jun. 26th 2018 12:01 am PT

Apple revamped the Voice Memos app in iOS 12 and with that comes a handful of new features, including the ability to automatically delete Voice Memos after a certain time period.

  1. Fire up the Settings app and head to Voice Memos.
  2. Tap Clear Deleted.
  3. From here you have a few options: Never, After 30 Days, After 7 Days, After 1 Day, and Immediately.

If you have a tendency of letting your Voice Memos go on without deleting, this new option is a good way of keeping the app clean. Personally, I always delete them after moving them where they need to go.

