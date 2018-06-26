Apple revamped the Voice Memos app in iOS 12 and with that comes a handful of new features, including the ability to automatically delete Voice Memos after a certain time period.

Follow along to learn how….

iOS 12: How to automatically delete Voice Memos

Fire up the Settings app and head to Voice Memos. Tap Clear Deleted. From here you have a few options: Never, After 30 Days, After 7 Days, After 1 Day, and Immediately.

If you have a tendency of letting your Voice Memos go on without deleting, this new option is a good way of keeping the app clean. Personally, I always delete them after moving them where they need to go.

