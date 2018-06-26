Along with some major changes and new features in iOS 12, Apple has added a new way to customize QR code scanning. Follow along for how to turn off auto-scanning and use the new Control Center shortcut.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

With iOS 11, you can turn toggle the scan QR code feature on or off for the default camera app. iOS 12 brings another option with a Control Center shortcut.

Do you find yourself around lots of QR codes and prefer to leave auto-scanning off, but still want the feature quickly within reach? If so, toggling the feature off in camera settings and using the Control Center shortcut may be a great solution.

If you haven’t installed the iOS 12 public beta yet, check out our video walkthrough here.

iOS 12: How to use the Control Center scan QR code shortcut on iPhone

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Control Center, then Customize Controls Swipe down and tap Scan QR Code to add the shortcut Launch Control Center by swiping up from the bottom of your iPhone 8/8 Plus or earlier or swiping down from the top right corner of your iPhone X Look for the QR code icon

Another new addition to scanning QR codes in iOS 12 is the yellow highlight frame shown below.

If you don’t mind the camera always pulling up any QR codes that appear in view, leaving the toggle on under Settings → Camera → Scan QR Codes will be your fastest option.

If not, using the new Control Center shortcut and toggling the feature off in camera settings (shown above) should fit the bill.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: