How to install the iOS 12 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

As we recently noted, the iOS 12 public beta has been released for those interested in trying iOS 12 before it officially launches later this fall. In other words, you don’t have to be a registered Apple developer in order to install iOS 12 prior to its public debut.

The public beta process is for anyone wishing to take the software for an early test drive. In this hands-on walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the iOS 12 public beta install process step-by-step for your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

Will my device work with the iOS 12 public beta?

The iOS 12 public beta works with every device that was compatible with iOS 11. This includes the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch

iPod touch 6th generation

Backing up your device

Apple recommends using iTunes to back up and archive your data for safekeeping. When you download and install iOS 12, remember that you are using in-development software, which is bound to have some bugs.

That said, I’ve found iOS 12 to be fairly solid and stable for a beta, but if possible, it’s recommended that you install the iOS 12 public beta on a secondary device instead of your primary iPhone or iPad.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more iOS 12 videos

How to install the iOS 12 public beta

Step 1: From your eligible iOS device, use Safari to visit Apple’s public beta website.

Step 2: Tap the Sign Up button.

Step 3: Sign in to the Apple Beta Program with your Apple ID.

Step 4: Tap the Accept button in the bottom right-hand corner of the Agreement page.

Step 5: Tap the iOS tab.

Step 6: Tap the enroll your iOS device link.

Step 7: Tap the Download profile button.

The profile area of the Settings app will now open

Step 8: On the Install Profile page, tap Install in the upper right-hand corner.

Step 9: Tap Install on the Consent page.

Step 10: Tap the Install button at the bottom of the page.

Step 11: Tap Restart to reboot your iOS device

Your iOS device will reboot with the iOS 12 public beta profile installed

Step 12: Once your device reboots, open Settings → General → Software Update and you should see Checking for Update.

Step 13: Tap the Download and Install button.

Step 14: Tap Agree in the bottom right-hand corner of the Terms and Conditions page. This will begin the download process.

Step 15: Once the download is complete, tap Install Now to begin the install.

Note that you will need at least 50% battery or be connected to a power source to install iOS updates.

Despite the amount of steps, installing the iOS 12 public beta is a straightforward process. Most of the steps involve taps to confirm the update. In general, I find that the installation process takes around 20 minutes or so, but much will depend on the speed of your wireless network.

Be sure to watch our hands-on video of 100 new features found in iOS 12 in order to become better acquainted with the new beta software running on your device.