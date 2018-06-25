Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad — which means more Memoji for the iPhone X users! This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free (and a few bugs).

Prior to the public beta availability, iOS 12 has only been available to test with a $99/year developer account.

In terms of stability, the same warnings apply to any pre-release software so you should proceed with caution. This year specific bugs include location data being incorrect in Maps and other apps, CarPlay crashing when side and backup cameras are used, and FaceTime dropping calls when multitasking.

Still tempted to try the iOS 12 public beta? Check out our guide for how to prepare for the iOS 12 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch here. For more on iOS 12, check out our continuing coverage here.

Enroll in the iOS 12 public beta for free here: beta.apple.com.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 12 so far, check out our hands-on video below: