In iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, Apple has added support for favicon in tabs. This is a super handy feature for those who have a ton of tabs open and would like a quick way to distinguish tabs.

Follow along to learn how to enable favicon in Apple’s new operating systems….

How to enable favicon in Safari in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave

On iPhone and iPad:

Head into Settings > Safari. Scroll down until you see the Show Tab Bar option. Simply slide that on and you’re set. Note that on iPhone, you’ll have to be in landscape mode to see Safari tabs.

On Mac:

With Safari selected, tap on Safari in the menu bar, and then Preferences. Click Tabs from the list, and then Show website icons in tabs.

Previously, favicon were limited to pinned tabs in Safari in macOS. Now, they’re available everywhere and are fantastic tools to easily distinguish tabs.

