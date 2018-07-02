By default, Apple Music will use adaptive streaming techniques to play music when streaming over cellular. While this won’t be an issue if you’re on good Wi-Fi or have a solid cellular connection, it can become an issue in low coverage areas.

Follow along if you’d like to know how to always have the highest quality available when streaming Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad….

How to enable High Quality Streaming in Apple Music over cellular

Fire up Settings > Music > Cellular Data. From here, you can toggle on High Quality Streaming.

This should be enabled by default because even if your cellular signal is strong, Apple Music will flat out refuse to play at a higher bitrate at times. Toggling this on ensures that you’ll always have the highest quality provided by Apple Music, even if it takes a couple of seconds longer for a song to load.

