In macOS Mojave, Apple has moved the location for updating your Mac’s operating system. With the revamped App Store, Apple has moved updating macOS, among other system updates to a new location.
Follow along to learn how to update macOS in Mojave….
How to update macOS in Mojave
- To update macOS after you’ve installed Mojave (which is currently in beta), head up to your menu bar and find > System Preferences > Software Update.
- Wait for it to refresh, this may take a couple of seconds. If you have an update available, tap the Update Now button. Note that this will begin automatically downloading and installing updates.
While it’s not too hard to find, it’s a notable change that may be confusing to some users. Now, performing macOS updates is similar to updating on iOS devices, as it should.
