Whether you’re a new Mac user or just haven’t had any trouble with applications for a while, follow along for how to force quit apps on a Mac.
In day-to-day use, quitting apps on a Mac is quick and straight forward by either using the keyboard shortcut ⌘ + Q or clicking on the app name in the menu bar and then choosing quit.
However, in some cases apps will stop responding and you’ll need use a different process.
Mac: How to force quit apps
- Use the key combination ⌘ + option + esc or alternatively click the in the top right corner and then choose Force Quit….
- Select the application that isn’t responding
- Click Force Quit in the bottom right area of the window
