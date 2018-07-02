Whether you’re a new Mac user or just haven’t had any trouble with applications for a while, follow along for how to force quit apps on a Mac.

In day-to-day use, quitting apps on a Mac is quick and straight forward by either using the keyboard shortcut ⌘ + Q or clicking on the app name in the menu bar and then choosing quit.

However, in some cases apps will stop responding and you’ll need use a different process.

Mac: How to force quit apps

Use the key combination ⌘ + option + esc or alternatively click the  in the top right corner and then choose Force Quit…. Select the application that isn’t responding Click Force Quit in the bottom right area of the window

