iOS 12: How to use the animated Activity app stickers in Messages

- Jul. 3rd 2018 2:49 pm PT

Another fun addition in iOS 12 is a new set of animated Activity stickers in Messages. Follow along for how to use the new stickers on iPhone.

iOS 12 offers some cool new ways to communicate with friends like Memoji. Now, a simple update brings a fun set of over 10 new animated Activity stickers to Messages (GIF below).

Note: You’ll need to be running iOS 12 beta 3 to see the animated stickers. For those on the public beta program, hopefully we’ll see that release soon.

iOS 12: How to use the new activity app stickers in Messages

  1. Open Messages
  2. Once in a message, tap the Apps icon between the camera icon and the text field
  3. Tap the Activity icon in the row of Messages apps above the keyboard
  4. Pick an animated sticker and tap send

Outside of the stickers you have or haven’t earned from special events with Apple Watch, you’ll see 11 animated options.

Here’s a look at all them in action 😎:

