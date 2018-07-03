iOS 12 developer beta 3 for iPhone and iPad now available

Two weeks after the second beta, iOS 12 beta 3 has arrived. We’re hoping to see some useful bug fixes and stability improvements as well as the first roll out of Apple’s in-house mapping data for the Bay Area in Maps.

New in iOS 12

iOS 12 includes several significant changes for iPhone and iPad including performance improvements, especially on older devices; ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences; refined search and sharing in Photos; more Siri access in third-party apps and Siri Shortcuts based on Workflow; updates to Stocks, Voice Memos, Apple Books, and Apple News; use management features including updates to Do Not Disturb, more manageable notifications, and Screen Time parental controls; Memoji in Messages; FaceTime between up to 32 users; and much more.

We also saw several changes in beta 2 including:

Podcasts app now shows Now Playing indicator on currently playing chapters (chapter support is new to iOS 12)

New splash screen for updated Voice Memos app

New splash screen for Screen Time in Settings, includes Down Time walkthrough for parents

New arrow launcher for Shortcuts in Spotlight

iPhone-only apps on iPad now use iPhone 6 version, not iPhone 4 version (…Instagram…)

Softer location icon in status bar

Time Travel references removed from Watch app –> Clock

For a comprehensive look at all of the changes in the first iOS 12 beta, sit back and watch Jeff Benjamin’s 35 minute long look at 100 new features in iOS 12 on YouTube.com/9to5Mac:

New in beta 3?

Can now swipe to clear alerts in one swipe (like iOS 11)

Apple Watch Face Gallery now only highlights new Siri watch face updates (previously showed watchOS 4 faces)

Voice Memos for iPad redesigned

Refresh for updates! We're updating our iPhones and iPads and digging in immediately.