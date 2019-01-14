Want to upgrade your free Spotify account to a Premium one and looking for where to sign up on the iPhone or iPad app? Follow along for how to pay for Spotify Premium in the iOS app.
Spotify used to allow users to pay within iOS for its Premium tier plan. However, in August of 2018, the company began restricting new accounts to only be able to upgrade through its website.
Spotify has long felt that Apple acts as an unfair gatekeeper with practices like taking a 30% cut of subscriptions through iOS. This move from Spotify to only allow Premium plan upgrades and payments directly lines up with its stance on Apple’s strategy.
How to pay for Spotify Premium in the iOS app
On iPhone and iPad:
- Head to Spotify’s website and log in with your credentials (or sign up)
- Tap the 3 line icon in the top right corner
- Tap either Premium or Upgrade
- Tap Start Free Trial
- Enter your credit or debit card info, then click Start 30-Day Trial Now
Here’s how the process looks:
On Mac and PC:
- Head to Spotify’s website and log in with your credentials
- On the left hand side scroll down and click Subscription
- Click Try Premium Free
- Enter your credit or debit card info, then click Start 30-Day Trial Now
Your card will be charged $10+tax monthly after the free trial ends.
