How to disable Siri when iPhone is locked

- Jan. 10th 2019 12:01 am PT

0

Ever have a friend or family member take your phone and start playing pranks by asking Siri to send a message? By default, this works whether or not you’ve actually unlocked your iPhone. Follow along to learn how to disable Siri when iPhone is locked.

How to disable Siri when iPhone is locked

  1. Unlock your iPhone and head to Settings > Siri & Search.
  2. Toggle Allow Siri When Locked into the Off position.

Now, whether you say “Hey Siri”, press and hold the Side button (iPhone X, XS, XR), or press and hold the Home button, Siri will not activate. Note that if you authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, Siri will start functioning because your iPhone is no longer locked.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Siri

Siri

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony 1000XM3

Sony 1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.