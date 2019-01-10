Ever have a friend or family member take your phone and start playing pranks by asking Siri to send a message? By default, this works whether or not you’ve actually unlocked your iPhone. Follow along to learn how to disable Siri when iPhone is locked.

How to disable Siri when iPhone is locked

Unlock your iPhone and head to Settings > Siri & Search. Toggle Allow Siri When Locked into the Off position.

Now, whether you say “Hey Siri”, press and hold the Side button (iPhone X, XS, XR), or press and hold the Home button, Siri will not activate. Note that if you authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, Siri will start functioning because your iPhone is no longer locked.

