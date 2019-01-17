By default, notifications on iOS pop down from the top of the screen for a few seconds and disappear. However, there’s an option to change this so that notifications will stay at the top of your screen until you act on it. Follow along to learn how to enable persistent notifications on your iOS devices…
How to enable persistent notifications on iPhone and iPad
- Head to Settings > Notifications.
- Select the app that you’d like to have persistent notifications for.
- Tap on Banner Style.
- Change the Banner Style from Temporary to Persistent.
Persistent notifications are great if there’s specific notifications you don’t want to miss.
