How to enable persistent notifications on iPhone and iPad

- Jan. 17th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

By default, notifications on iOS pop down from the top of the screen for a few seconds and disappear. However, there’s an option to change this so that notifications will stay at the top of your screen until you act on it. Follow along to learn how to enable persistent notifications on your iOS devices…

How to enable persistent notifications on iPhone and iPad

  1. Head to Settings > Notifications.
  2. Select the app that you’d like to have persistent notifications for.
  3. Tap on Banner Style.
  4. Change the Banner Style from Temporary to Persistent.

Persistent notifications are great if there’s specific notifications you don’t want to miss.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony 1000XM3

Sony 1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.