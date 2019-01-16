Forgot your Apple ID email? Here’s how to look it up

Have an Apple ID that you haven’t used in a long time and need to access it? If you forgot your Apple ID email, read on below for how to look it up.

Whether you’re trying to restore iTunes or App Store purchases from an old Apple ID or need to log in with a different account for another reason, follow along for how to look up Apple ID accounts.

It’s also best to confirm which email address you have associated with an Apple ID before trying to reset a password.

Forget your Apple ID email? Here’s how to look it up

Head to the Apple ID lookup webpage here Type in your first and last name and any email address you want to search for Repeat step two as needed to find a match If you need to reset your Apple ID password after you find your account, do that here

If you can’t remember your security questions to reset your Apple ID, you can call Apple support at 800-APL-CARE to see if there are any other options to recover your account.

