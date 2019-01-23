How to check iOS feature availability in your country

- Jan. 23rd 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Wondering if the latest and greatest features for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are supported where you live? Follow along for how to check iOS feature availability in your country.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Unfortunately, not all of iOS’ features are available in every country or region. Sometimes this is due to government regulation, while other times it may be due to a prolonged rollout by Apple.

Read on below for how to check about feature availability for Maps, Siri, Apple Pay, Apple Music, the App Store, and more.

How to check iOS feature availability in your country

  1. Head to Apple’s support document here
  2. Click on the feature for which you’d like to check availability

Here’s what the website looks like:

check iOS feature availability country

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 12.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable