Wondering if the latest and greatest features for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are supported where you live? Follow along for how to check iOS feature availability in your country.

Unfortunately, not all of iOS’ features are available in every country or region. Sometimes this is due to government regulation, while other times it may be due to a prolonged rollout by Apple.

Read on below for how to check about feature availability for Maps, Siri, Apple Pay, Apple Music, the App Store, and more.

How to check iOS feature availability in your country

Head to Apple’s support document here Click on the feature for which you’d like to check availability

Here’s what the website looks like:

