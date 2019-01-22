How to replace your Apple Pencil tip

- Jan. 22nd 2019 12:01 am PT

0

Just like a standard pencil, the Apple Pencil tip will need to be replaced every so often. Especially if you use your Apple Pencil on a regular basis. Follow along to learn how to replace your Apple Pencil tip.

How to replace your Apple Pencil tip

  1. Take your Apple Pencil, and twist the Apple Pencil tip counter-clockwise.
  2. After a few twists, the tip should come off completely, exposing the golden pins underneath.
  3. Take your new Apple Pencil tip and twist it clockwise into your current Apple Pencil. Don’t overtighten but make sure the tip is secured firmly.
  4. Test your Apple Pencil with your iPad.

If you own the first-generation Apple Pencil (the one with the cap and Lightning port), you’ll have a spare tip in the box. If not, you’ll need to shell out $19 for a pack of four.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony 1000XM3

Sony 1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.