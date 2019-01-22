Just like a standard pencil, the Apple Pencil tip will need to be replaced every so often. Especially if you use your Apple Pencil on a regular basis. Follow along to learn how to replace your Apple Pencil tip.
How to replace your Apple Pencil tip
- Take your Apple Pencil, and twist the Apple Pencil tip counter-clockwise.
- After a few twists, the tip should come off completely, exposing the golden pins underneath.
- Take your new Apple Pencil tip and twist it clockwise into your current Apple Pencil. Don’t overtighten but make sure the tip is secured firmly.
- Test your Apple Pencil with your iPad.
If you own the first-generation Apple Pencil (the one with the cap and Lightning port), you’ll have a spare tip in the box. If not, you’ll need to shell out $19 for a pack of four.
