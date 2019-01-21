Apple has released several generations of the Smart Battery Case for various iPhone generations. With the several generations comes various methods of charging your iPhone’s Smart Battery Case. Follow along to learn how to charge your Smart Battery Case…

How to charge your Smart Battery Case for iPhone

There are various ways you can charge your Smart Battery Case and that’ll depend on which generation of the accessory you have.

For all generations of Smart Battery Case:

Plug a Lightning cable into the Smart Battery Case, with or without the iPhone plugged in.

If the iPhone is plugged in, you’ll see a battery indicator on your lock screen indicating that charging has begun. If your case is being charged on its own, you’ll see an orange LED indicator near the Lightning port on the inside of the case light up orange. When charging is complete, this indicator will switch to green.

For the Smart Battery Case for iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, you’ll get the standard charging speeds regardless of your choice of power adapter and cable.

For iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR Smart Battery Case users:

With the latest generation of Smart Battery Case, you get a few more options.

In terms of wired charging, plugging in a Lightning to USB-C cable, with a compatible USB-C PD (power delivery) power adapter and you’ll be able to fast charge your Smart Battery Case and your iPhone over a single cable at the same time. Apple recommends using a power adapter capable of 18W of power or more.

You’ll also get the option for wireless charging for this generation of Smart Battery Cases. Simply place your Smart Battery Case on a Qi-compatible charging mat. Apple recommends aligning the Apple logo with your wireless charger.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: