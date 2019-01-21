Whether you like to run outside, inside, or both, read on for how to use Auto Pause on Apple Watch to more accurately and effortlessly track running workouts.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Do you take breaks during your running workouts and manually pause your Apple Watch tracking or sometimes forget to hit pause and end up with inaccurate data? Flip the switch on Auto Pause for running workouts on Apple Watch for a better activity tracking experience.

After automatically pausing when you stop running, the feature also automatically resumes your workout when you start running again.

How to use Auto Pause on Apple Watch to more accurately track running workouts

On Apple Watch

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Tap General, then swipe down and tap Workout At the top, tap the toggle next to Auto Pause

Here’s a walkthrough with images on Apple Watch:

On iPhone

Open the Watch app Swipe down and tap Workout Tap the toggle next to Running Auto Pause

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

We’ve also got a great rundown on some of Apple Watches other health features that you may want to turn on.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: