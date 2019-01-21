How to use Auto Pause on Apple Watch to more accurately track running workouts

- Jan. 21st 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Whether you like to run outside, inside, or both, read on for how to use Auto Pause on Apple Watch to more accurately and effortlessly track running workouts.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Do you take breaks during your running workouts and manually pause your Apple Watch tracking or sometimes forget to hit pause and end up with inaccurate data? Flip the switch on Auto Pause for running workouts on Apple Watch for a better activity tracking experience.

After automatically pausing when you stop running, the feature also automatically resumes your workout when you start running again.

How to use Auto Pause on Apple Watch to more accurately track running workouts

On Apple Watch

  1. Open Settings on your Apple Watch
  2. Tap General, then swipe down and tap Workout
  3. At the top, tap the toggle next to Auto Pause

Here’s a walkthrough with images on Apple Watch:

Auto Pause Apple Watch workouts

On iPhone

  1. Open the Watch app
  2. Swipe down and tap Workout
  3. Tap the toggle next to Running Auto Pause

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Auto Pause Apple Watch workouts

We’ve also got a great rundown on some of Apple Watches other health features that you may want to turn on.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable