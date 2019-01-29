How to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples

Looking for where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Electronics waste is a problem and has become the fastest growing type of waste worldwide. The good news is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and other electronics for free, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.

How to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple and Best Buy

Erase the data from your device if possible Take your device or other electronics to an Apple, Best Buy, or Staples store for free recycling Apple even offers online recycling options in some countries If you want to double-check if your device will be accepted, check out the resources below

In my experience Apple will accept almost any electronic device from any manufacturer for free recycling. If you don’t have an Apple, Best Buy, or Staples in your area, check this website to find another option.

Staples accepts a very wide range of devices for its free recycling program.

Here is Best Buy’s list (they do charge a fee for large appliances):

Keep in mind these free recycling programs are in addition to trade-in options where you can get a credit for your old devices that are working like Apple’s GiveBack program.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: