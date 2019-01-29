As Apple aims to stop mining the earth, electronics are now ‘the fastest-growing waste stream’

A new report today from Motherboard takes a look at the quickly escalating problem of electronics waste. It has now become the fastest-growing stream of waste in the world, with discarded devices’ raw materials currently being valued at $62.5 billion. While Apple has admirable goals like finding a way to stop mining the earth, does it have a responsibility to take more action now?

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development has some ideas on accelerating progress.

The report from Motherboard notes that electronics companies want to sell more and more devices and initiatives like Right to Repair which can be effective at reducing e-waste are seen as a hit to their bottom line.

That’s led to a world where people throw away broken devices instead of repairing them, and those discarded iPhones, televisions, and laptops are poisoning the planet. A new initiative combining the efforts of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development wants to change that.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development announced a new initiative called PACE, the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy and shared its first report entitled Time for a Global Reboot.

“E-waste is now the fastest-growing waste stream in the world,” PACE’s report said. “It is estimated this waste stream reached 48.5 million tonnes in 2018.” Most of that waste comes from Europe and the United States and ends up in places like Nigeria and Hong Kong, which suffer the human and economic costs of disposing of the material.

In the report’s summary, PACE says that the responsibility to tackle this problem is on “Designers, manufacturers, investors, traders, miners, raw material producers, recyclers, consumers, policy-makers and others,” and notes that improving repairability is important.

