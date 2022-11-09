Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…

Here are the new trade-in values that Apple will give you in exchange for your old iPhone:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $650 (Down from $720)

iPhone 13 Pro: $550 (Down from $600)

iPhone 13: $450 (Down from $450)

iPhone 13 mini: $380 (Unchanged)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $480 (Down from $530)

iPhone 12 Pro: $400 (Down from $430)

iPhone 12: $300 (Down from $320)

iPhone 12 mini: $300 (Unchanged)

iPhone SE 2: $250 (Unchanged)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $330 (Down from $370)

iPhone 11 Pro: $250 (Down from $300)

iPhone 11: $200 (Down from $220)

iPhone XS Max: $200 (Down from $210)

iPhone XS: $160 (Up from $150)

iPhone XR: $150 (Up from $140)

iPhone X: $130 (Unchanged)

iPhone 8 Plus: $100 (Down from $110)

iPhone 8: $75 (Unchanged)

iPhone 7 Plus: $60 (Down from $70)

iPhone 7: $40 (Unchanged)

You can trade-in your iPhone to Apple in exchange for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use any time. Apple relies on these trade-in promotions as a way to boost the adoption of its newest iPhone models.

Are you planning to upgrade to a new iPhone this holiday season? Let us know down in the comments.

