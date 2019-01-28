Walkie-Talkie is a fun feature that arrived on Apple Watch Series 1 hardware and later with watchOS 5. By default, you need to press and hold the talk button the entire time you’re speaking, but there’s a nice alternative to that. Read on for how to use Tap to Talk with Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch.

Especially if you like sending longer voice messages via Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch, tapping and holding the screen the whole time while you’re speaking isn’t very convenient.

Luckily, Apple has another option buried in settings on the Apple Watch app on iPhone called Tap to Talk that allows you to tap once to start recording and tap again when you’d like to send it.

How to use Tap to Talk with Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch

Open the Apple Watch app on iPhone Swipe down and tap General Now tap Accessibility Swipe down and toggle on Tap to Talk under Walkie-Talkie

Here’s how the process looks:

Read more about the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch Series 1 and later on Apple’s support document here.

