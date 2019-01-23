LTE is a great technology that delivers fast data speeds and on the iPhone, will allow you to have fast data speeds and take a phone call at the same time (varies by carrier). Follow along to learn how to customize LTE settings on iPhone and iPad.

How to customize LTE settings on iPhone and iPad

Fire up Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options. Tap on Enable LTE. You’ll have three options: Off, Voice & Data, and Data Only.

Choosing Off will disable LTE entirely. If your carrier supports it, you’ll have the option to have Voice & Data, which will allow you to have simultaneous voice and data. Data Only unfortunately means that you’ll drop to 4G (HSPA+), 3G or lower when you’re taking a standard phone call. Note that this does not apply to VoIP calls such as FaceTime Audio, Skype, or WhatsApp calls.

On cellular-based iPads, you’ll simply have a toggle to turn LTE on or off. Toggling LTE off will drop your cellular connection to 4G (HSPA+), 3G or even 2G (EDGE) depending on cellular coverage.

