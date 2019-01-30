How to delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account

- Jan. 30th 2019 3:12 pm PT

If you’re looking to cut all possible ties with Facebook and have already deleted your Facebook account, follow along for how to delete your Instagram account. We’ll also cover how to temporarily disable your account if you’re on the fence.

Whether it’s the latest news about Facebook’s controversial practices or you’ve been considering breaking up the with social media monopoly for a while, it’s straight forward and easy to delete your Instagram account (keep in mind Facebook owns WhatsApp in addition to Instagram).

Note that you can’t delete Instagram from the iOS app. We’ve also included how to temporarily disable your account below.

How to delete your Instagram account

  1. Head to Instagram’s delete account page on a Mac or PC and log in
  2. Enter a reason for why you’re leaving Instagram
  3. Enter your password and click Permanently delete my account

Here’s how this looks:

delete Instagram account

How to temporarily disable your Instagram account

  1. Head to instagram.com on a Mac or PC and log in
  2. Click the profile icon (person) in the top right corner
  3. Select Edit Profile
  4. Click Temporarily disable my account
  5. Choose a reason, enter your password, and click Temporarily Disable Account

Here’s how the process looks:

delete Instagram account

