Apple announces iPhone 13: smaller notch, upgraded cameras, A15 chip, better battery life

At its September event, Apple today announced the new iPhone lineup: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. iPhone 13 prices remain the same as last year, from $699 and $799 for iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. Base storage has been bumped to 128 GB and a 512 GB storage configuration is now available.

The iPhone 13 design is mostly the same as the iPhone 12, however the display notch at the top of the screen is slightly smaller in width; Apple says about 20% smaller. The dual cameras of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now arranged diagonally in the rear module …

The displays on iPhone 13 are 28% brighter (Pro models get more upgrades including 120Hz refresh rate). In regards to performance, iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. The A15 features almost 15 billion transistors, with 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores. However, it’s unclear how much of a performance benefit upgrade the A15 chip is over the A14 found in the iPhone 12.

Apple says iPhone 13 will achieve up to 2.5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone 12. iPhone 13 mini improves battery longevity by 1.5 hours respectively.







As far as photography is concerned, Apple has upgraded the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 camera system in many ways. The lenses now take in more light, with 46% more light gathering capability at a f/1.6 aperture on the main wide camera. Sensor shift optical image stabilization is now available for the first time on the entry-models.

For video, Apple has added a rack focus effect that they call ‘Cinematic Mode’, somewhat similar to Portrait mode photos but for video. Cinematic Mode focuses on a subject and adjusts focus as they move around the frame.

5G support on iPhone has been expanded with upgraded radios in the iPhone 13. Apple will double 5G compatibility to more than 200 carries across 60 countries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: