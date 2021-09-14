This is iPhone 13 Pro: 120Hz ProMotion display, Sierra Blue color, A15 Bionic, more

Following the introduction of the iPhone 13, Apple has also unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in a new light blue color for the first time, and they the first ProMotion displays in the iPhone lineup…

iPhone 13 Pro comes in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver

20% smaller true depth camera system on the front

Stainless steel bands, just like before

Powered by A15 Bionic

ProMotion display technology that can refresh from 10Hz to 120Hz

Unfortunately, no always-on display

Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature the “biggest camera enhancement ever”

77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical camera

Ultra Wide camera with 92% boost in low light , f/1.8 aperture, auto-focus, 6-element lens

Wide camera: f/1.5 aperture, up to 2.2x improvement in low light

New macro photography features for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Night mode available across all three lenses

New camera filter options, “Photographic Styles” will be available on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro features Cinematic Mode for video, which is basically the same thing as Portrait Mode but for video. Other features include focus tracking and the ability to adjust the focus after recording

Macro slow mo video recording on ultra wide camera

ProRes video coming to iPhone 13 Pro later this year

iPhone 13 Pro offers 1.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 Pro, while iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 2.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, while iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

