Apple refreshes MagSafe case & wallet collection with new colors and designs for iPhone 13

To complement the iPhone 13 family, Apple has introduced all-new MagSafe cases in fresh Fall colors. The new versions of the silicone and leather cases predictably have updated camera cutouts as well. This means that there are now separate cases for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, rather than a single interchangeable one.

New colors for silicone include chalk pink, marigold, pink pomelo, red, abyss blue, blue jay, midnight, and clover. The leather case is now available in a new wisteria, sequoia green, midnight, golden brown, and dark cherry. The clear case has also been updated for iPhone 13.

The company also has new MagSafe leather wallet colors. It now comes in golden brown, wisteria, sequoia green, midnight, and dark cherry. The new MagSafe wallets now also have Find My support, so your iPhone will alert you if it falls off or if you leave it behind.

New wallets with Find My on iPhone 13 Pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: