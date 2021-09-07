Apple hypes next week’s iPhone 13 event with AR portal experience

-
Apple EventiPhone 13

Apple has officially announced its iPhone 13 event for September 14 and along with the reveal, the company has continued its recent tradition of including a fun Easter egg for iPhone and iPad users. This time it’s slicker than ever, an AR portal.

Starting last year, Apple began including fun little AR Easter eggs for each event announcement. We got one for the Apple Watch and iPad eventiPhone 12 launch, the M1 Mac event, and the 2021 Spring Loaded event.

Now Apple has included another fun Easter egg for the “California streaming” event. If you head to Apple’s Events page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the event logo/Apple logo at the top to launch the AR experience.

This event’s Easter egg features a clever portal design. Once you see the AR Apple logo appear (may take some time to load), walk into it to enter the lake/mountain landscape that includes the “9.14” event date.

There are also some neat sounds effects including spatial audio support that transitions into the song “Weather” by WDL.

You can check out the AR Easter for yourself from an iPhone or iPad as well as in the tweet from Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak below. And pointed out by Michael Steeber, this AR experience is very “technically elaborate.”

Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is expected to come this fall. Here's what we know about new features, design changes, pricing, and more.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Carriers ramp up marketing ahead of iPhone 13 event and...
Apple FCC filings reveal revised MagSafe Charger
iPhone sales in India expected to grow by over 50% this...
Report: iPhone 13 satellite features will only be avail...
Sketchy video of MagSafe case boxes may confirm ‘iPho...
Comment: iPhone 13 won’t be port-less, but maybe ...
Roundup: The iPhone 13 is coming this month
iPhone market share falls to 4th place ahead of iPhone ...
Show More Comments

Related

What to expect from Apple in September: iPhone 13, iOS 15 release, and more

Apple officially announces September 14 event for iPhone 13 and more

When will Apple release iOS 15 to the public?

This week’s top stories: iPhone 13 rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 delays, and more

Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production delays due to complex redesign

Gurman: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, more coming this fall

Apple FCC filings reveal revised MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 13 event

This week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 expectations, App Store changes, and more