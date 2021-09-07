Apple hypes next week’s iPhone 13 event with AR portal experience

Apple has officially announced its iPhone 13 event for September 14 and along with the reveal, the company has continued its recent tradition of including a fun Easter egg for iPhone and iPad users. This time it’s slicker than ever, an AR portal.

Starting last year, Apple began including fun little AR Easter eggs for each event announcement. We got one for the Apple Watch and iPad event, iPhone 12 launch, the M1 Mac event, and the 2021 Spring Loaded event.

Now Apple has included another fun Easter egg for the “California streaming” event. If you head to Apple’s Events page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the event logo/Apple logo at the top to launch the AR experience.

This event’s Easter egg features a clever portal design. Once you see the AR Apple logo appear (may take some time to load), walk into it to enter the lake/mountain landscape that includes the “9.14” event date.

There are also some neat sounds effects including spatial audio support that transitions into the song “Weather” by WDL.

You can check out the AR Easter for yourself from an iPhone or iPad as well as in the tweet from Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak below. And pointed out by Michael Steeber, this AR experience is very “technically elaborate.”

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

Reality Composer gives a little insight into the construction of the #AppleEvent portal. This is one of the most technically elaborate AR Quick Look files I've seen. pic.twitter.com/8mlcdVLizO — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) September 7, 2021

