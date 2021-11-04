Apple overhauls Apple ID website with all-new design

Nov. 4th 2021

Apple has given its Apple ID website a facelift today, bringing a much-needed modern look to the site. The new design features a colorful Apple logo with the tagline “One account for everything Apple,” with Apple touting that the site gives users the ability to sign in and manage access to all of Apple’s services.

As first spotted by MacRumors, the new design is a big departure from the previous graphics-heavy look and feel. In addition to the landing page itself being redesigned, the actual Apple ID website (what you see after you log-in) has also been given a facelift. Apple says:

  • You’re in control – Review or update important information like your name, password, and security details. See how others can reach you, check your payment information, and manage the devices connected to your account.
  • Private and secure – Privacy and security are built in. With account security features like two-factor authentication, Apple helps keep your account secure, protects your privacy, and keeps you in control of your information.

The new design includes a sidebar with quick access to managing your sign-in and security details, personal information, payment methods, Family Sharing, devices, and privacy. Apple’s goal with the new design is seemingly to make it easier to quickly view and manage your information.

You can view the new Apple ID website for yourself here.

