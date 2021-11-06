Get $300 off the Narwal T10 plus a free accessory gift pack for a limited time

Keeping your floors clean can be a hassle, making the chore easy to procrastinate on. Enter the Narwal T10 Robot Mop & Vacuum (US/CA) that features powerful suction, a HEPA filter, mopping, self-cleaning design, intelligent navigation, and much more. And for 9to5Mac readers, we’ve got a $300 discount and a free Narwal accessory gift pack.

Narwal is a CES Innovation Award-winner that specializes in smart home vacuums. It has also picked up numerous other awards for its design including, Time Magazine’s “The Best Inventions of 2020”, a CES Innovation Award, an Edison Award, and a Red Dot Design Award.

Featuring a unique design, the T10 Robot Mop & Vacuum offers a 30% larger cleaning area than the competition and features powerful 1800pa suction, dual three-legged side brushes, a HEPA 10 filter to capture dust and allergens, and an integrated mop that can clean over 3000 square feet with the twin 1.3-gallon tanks.

That means the 2-in-1 Narwal T10 will make your hard floors shine by easily handling stains and wet spots along with keeping your carpets and rugs spotless.

And instead of having to decide between Lidar navigation and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), you get both with Narwal, making the vacuum/mop super smart and capable.

T10 2-in-1: Vacuum

With the vacuum, the T10 features a no-roll brush design that greatly reduces hair tangles. The dual side brushes sweep debris directly into the vacuum with the HEPA 10 filter efficiently trapping dust, fur, allergens, and more.

T10 2-in-1: Mop

For the integrated mop, the Narwal T10 has triangular pads that rotate at 180 RPM (3 times per second) with 10N pressure. The mop pads deliver increased cleaning efficiency, especially on corners. And it does all of this with an ultra-quiet design that generates just 45dB, around the sound level of a quiet library.

Self-cleaning technology

The dual 1.3-gallon system includes a clean and wastewater tank. And for a hands-free experience, the T10 auto-detects the mops’ dirtiness and will head back to the charging station to clean them. More impressively, the T10 also auto-dries the mop pads to prevent germs.

Beyond just being able to automatically head to the charging/cleaning station, the T10 has a breakpoint resume operation feature that means it picks up cleaning right where it left off. And the base station features a powerful cleaning board with high-speed rotation and strong particle scraping to always keep the T10 clean.

Intelligent Navigation

Making the T10 intelligent and highly capable is the inclusion of Lidar navigation along with LSD laser mapping algorithms and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). That means fast mapping, efficient zig-zag cleaning patterns, and your robot vacuum + mop won’t ever get lost.

Another benefit with the T10 is built-in cliff sensors so you don’t have to set up clunky external devices to keep it from falling down stairs. And it can also cross high thresholds – up to 0.6 inches – with ease.

Smart controls and design

With one tap in the iPhone or Android app, you can make the T10 vacuum, mop, build a map, and return home.

And you can create virtual no-go zones and multiple cleaning plans. Other app features include adjusting vacuuming suction, mopping moisture levels, check battery, access the child lock, and more.

You’re also getting one-click operation and a handy child lock feature in the super sleek design. Better yet, the Narwal T10 uses just 0.1 kWh of energy in 2.5 hours for a full battery charge (5200mAh).

Get $300 off the Narwal T10 plus a free accessory gift pack

For Black Friday, you can pick up the Narwal T10 2-in-1 Robot Mop & Vacuum at a $300 discount, its lowest price ever, making it just $799 (US/CA). Narwal will include a special set of free accessories valued at over $100 including a filter, pair of side brushes, mop, cleaning sheets, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: