macOS Monterey: How to change Mac icons for apps, folders, and documents

Whether you want to revert to an app’s previous icon, customize your apps, folders, documents with a theme, or make them match the modern macOS Monterey look, read on for how to change Mac icons.

Changing Mac app icons is a simple and painless process and can be fun to do for a custom macOS look and feel.

How to change Mac icons for apps, folders, documents

Open Finder and navigate to Applications Click the app you’d like to change the icon for and use the keyboard shortcut command + I (or right-click and choose Get Info) Have an image for the new icon you’d like to use, jpg or png often works best Drag the image on top of the existing app/folder/doc icon (you may need to enter your Mac’s password) You may need to close and reopen the app to see the change in the Dock (folders and docs should update immediately)

Revert to original icon

To delete an icon (get back to the original), open the Get Info window (command + I) Click the icon, then press the delete key You should now see the original icon

How to create custom icons

If you want to create more polished icons for apps, folders, etc., a great app is Image2icon It’s a free download with a pro version to unlock all the features You can use different templates to match the macOS Monterey/Big Sur rounded square icon aesthetic



Here’s how it looks to change app, folder, and document icons:

After pulling up Finder > Applications, find the app you’d like to change the icon for. Right click and select Get Info or use the keyboard shortcut command + I.

Now just drag the new image you want to use on top of the existing icon (you can also copy the new image then paste it onto the existing icon).

If the app is open, the last step is to close it and reopen the app for the change to take effect.

