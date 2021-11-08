macOS Monterey: How to change Mac icons for apps, folders, and documents

Nov. 8th 2021

Whether you want to revert to an app’s previous icon, customize your apps, folders, documents with a theme, or make them match the modern macOS Monterey look, read on for how to change Mac icons.

Changing Mac app icons is a simple and painless process and can be fun to do for a custom macOS look and feel.

How to change Mac icons for apps, folders, documents

  1. Open Finder and navigate to Applications
  2. Click the app you’d like to change the icon for and use the keyboard shortcut command + I (or right-click and choose Get Info)
  3. Have an image for the new icon you’d like to use, jpg or png often works best
  4. Drag the image on top of the existing app/folder/doc icon (you may need to enter your Mac’s password)
  5. You may need to close and reopen the app to see the change in the Dock (folders and docs should update immediately)

Revert to original icon

  1. To delete an icon (get back to the original), open the Get Info window (command + I
  2. Click the icon, then press the delete key
  3. You should now see the original icon

How to create custom icons

  • If you want to create more polished icons for apps, folders, etc., a great app is Image2icon
    • It’s a free download with a pro version to unlock all the features
    • You can use different templates to match the macOS Monterey/Big Sur rounded square icon aesthetic

Here’s how it looks to change app, folder, and document icons:

After pulling up Finder > Applications, find the app you’d like to change the icon for. Right click and select Get Info or use the keyboard shortcut command + I.

How to change Mac icons app and folders walkthrough 1

Now just drag the new image you want to use on top of the existing icon (you can also copy the new image then paste it onto the existing icon).

How to change Mac icons walkthrough 3 - drag new image on top of existing icon in Get Info window

If the app is open, the last step is to close it and reopen the app for the change to take effect.

How to change Mac app icons - walkthrough 4 - relaunch apps to see new icon

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
