Instagram for iOS testing new ‘Take a Break’ feature that encourages you to close the app

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced today that the social network is starting to beta test a new digital wellbeing feature dubbed “Take a Break.” As the name implies, this feature is designed to encourage users to take regular breaks from using Instagram.

In a video posted today, Mosseri explained that this is an “opt-in control that enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.”

What we’re starting to test this week on Instagram is one that I’m actually personally very excited about. It’s called “Take a Break,” and it does what you think it does. If you opt in, it encourages you take a break a break from Instagram after you’ve spent a certain amount of time on the app — 10, 20, 30 minutes. We’ve worked with third-party experts and gotten advice on what tips there should be and how to frame taking a break.

The “Time for a break?” prompt encourages users to “take a moment to reset by closing Instagram.”

Take a few deep breaths

Write down what you’re thinking

Listen to your favorite song

Do something on your to-do list

The new feature is in testing starting this week for select Instagram users. Mosseri says that the company hopes to launch it to everyone sometime in December.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

