Instagram for iOS testing new ‘Take a Break’ feature that encourages you to close the app

- Nov. 10th 2021 8:52 am PT

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced today that the social network is starting to beta test a new digital wellbeing feature dubbed “Take a Break.” As the name implies, this feature is designed to encourage users to take regular breaks from using Instagram.

In a video posted today, Mosseri explained that this is an “opt-in control that enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.”

What we’re starting to test this week on Instagram is one that I’m actually personally very excited about. It’s called “Take a Break,” and it does what you think it does. If you opt in, it encourages you take a break a break from Instagram after you’ve spent a certain amount of time on the app — 10, 20, 30 minutes.

We’ve worked with third-party experts and gotten advice on what tips there should be and how to frame taking a break.

The “Time for a break?” prompt encourages users to “take a moment to reset by closing Instagram.”

  • Take a few deep breaths
  • Write down what you’re thinking
  • Listen to your favorite song
  • Do something on your to-do list

The new feature is in testing starting this week for select Instagram users. Mosseri says that the company hopes to launch it to everyone sometime in December.

What do you think of this “Take a break” feature that Instagram is testing? Would you enable it if you were given the option? Let us know down in the comments!

