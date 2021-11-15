Apple reveals ‘Disney Melee Mania’ as its next major Apple Arcade release

Apple has been putting more energy into building up its gaming service this year and today the company has revealed its next major launch. Disney Melee Mania is coming soon to Apple Arcade as an exclusive title.

Apple announced the partnership with Disney and Pixar in press release today:

Apple today announced “Disney Melee Mania” from Mighty Bear Games will be joining the more than 200 incredibly fun games on its popular gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade. Players will join forces in rumble-ready teams featuring iconic and fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters, who will duke it out in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.

Apple didn’t share a release date for the new game yet – just “Coming Soon”/December – but it is showing up in the App Store where you can opt to “Get” it to download to your device as soon as it’s available.

What to expect from Disney Melee Mania:

5-Minute Melees – Quick-fire games for fighting on the fly. Battle smart to make each moment count!

12 Champions – Pick and progress your party of 3 from a holo-roster of Disney & Pixar champs!

Multiple Game Modes – New challenges to test your skills and upgrades!

Customize Your Clashes – Gear up in character costumes and equip eye-catching trails!

Regular Events – Ace matches daily for one-off prizes!

Apple also highlighted LEGO Star Wars: Castaways that will be landing on Apple Arcade on November 19.

