Monday’s best deals: Apple refurb sale at Woot, Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones, more

A new week is now underway, and today’s best deals are headlined by an Apple Watch and iPhone sale at Woot from $120. That’s alongside the first discount on Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones and Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS falling to $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot launches Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120

Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone and Apple Watch models in Grade A certified refurbished condition. A highlight is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $280 in three different styles. Marking the best we’ve seen this year on the wearable in this condition, you’re looking at $149 in savings from the original $429 price and a notable alternative to going with a new condition model.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 7, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swim-proof design to round out the package and support for watchOS 8. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see first discount

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark the very first price cut we’ve seen since launching back in August.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation paired with an Apple-style transparency mode, as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS drops to best price of the year

B&H is now offering the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $160. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at the best price of the year and one of the first discounts we’ve seen since the holiday season last year. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, it’s DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a routine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

