WhatsApp for iOS readying new in-app alert about Business accounts texting users

WhatsApp for iOS is testing a new in-app alert for when an unknown Business account sends users a message. This feature is set to be available in a future software update.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta, version 2.21.230.18, is bringing this new in-app notification for users who receive messages from Business accounts.

The blog explains: “when you receive a message from unknown business accounts, a different and updated view is shown: this view explains that you have received a message from a business that’s not saved in your contact list.”

With this update, users can choose between two different options. Whether to block or save the Business in their contact list. According to the blog, this “redesigned view is available to specific beta testers,” which means that more beta users will receive this as well as other functions in future updates.

Not only that but WhatsApp is also readying a major change on its macOS app since it’s developing a new application using the Catalyst project.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this new project will also benefit the long-awaited iPad app. The blog writes:

How does the macOS app look? Exactly like the iPad app we spotted some time ago. They have the same interface, but WhatsApp for macOS Catalyst will have some UI improvements: they are needed to use the app correctly on a desktop interface.

Unfortunately, as of now, the company needs to finish working on multi-device compatibility 2.0 for users to finally have the iPad app. Currently, all WhatsApp users can only try multi-device support in a public beta, which basically works for users to have their accounts open on the macOS app without their iPhones nearby.

