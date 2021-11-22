Celebrate the new MacBook Pro with Brian Tong’s clever ‘Return of the Mac’ parody [Video]

- Nov. 22nd 2021 11:21 am PT

The all-new MacBook Pro notebooks have been out in the wild for a bit now and pro users are loving the new machines. In a funny and very well-done parody, Brian Tong has remade Mark Morrison’s 90s hit, “Return of the Mack” in honor of the new hardware.

The parody, naturally titled “Return of the Mac” was written and performed by YouTuber Brian Tong with some of the footage recorded on the iPhone 13 Pro.

He packs in some hilarious rhymes about the new ports, latest M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon, Phil Schiller’s “Can’t innovate anymore my ass” quote, and more while fully suited up in various 90s aesthetics including Morrison’s signature gold chain.

For much of the video Brian filmed in front of Apple’s downtown LA Tower Theater store.

Enjoy the full video on YouTube:

