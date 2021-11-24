WhatsApp adds built-in sticker maker on the web, may expand time limit to delete an older message

WhatsApp has announced today a native tool for users to make stickers from its web app, with this feature coming to the Desktop version next week.

As reported by The Verge, this new built-in custom Sticker Maker lets users pick images from their computers and transform them into stickers that can be sent via WhatsApp.

To start using this feature, make sure you’re using the latest version of WhatsApp on the web. After that, click the attachments icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload. The Verge explains:

Once uploaded, images can be edited to turn them into the perfect sticker. An outline can be drawn around a picture’s subject to cut out the background, and images can also be cropped (though always in a square aspect ratio). Emoji, text, and additional WhatsApp stickers can also be layered on top of your sticker creations.

Furthermore, WABetaInfo has also published news regarding WhatsApp for Desktop saying that the app is planning to extend the limit to delete a message.

As of now, users can delete messages for everyone in a conversation within 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. According to the publication, WhatsApp plans to change the time limit to seven days and eight minutes in a future update.

Since this feature is still under development, WhatsApp can change its mind about expanding or limiting the ability of users to delete older messages.

What do you think about these changes? Tell us in the comments section below.

