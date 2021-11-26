Review: Here’s how Mujjo’s iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case makes sense in a MagSafe world

Mujjo has been making high-quality iPhone cases for ten years and they’ve been a perennial favorite for many of us at 9to5Mac. But with MagSafe on modern iPhones, does it make sense to pick up a wallet case without magnets? Read on for a closer look at the Mujjo iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case and why it still offers a compelling experience.

Mujjo iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case specs

Slim fit and sharp design

Fully wrapped in premium full-grain leather

Carry up to 3 cards

Microfiber lined interior

Available in black, blue, and tan

2-year warranty

Materials and build

Continuing its decade-long tradition, the latest Mujjo iPhone 13 cases are high-quality and classy. From the full-grain leather that’s soft out of the box to the precision stitching for the slim wallet on the back, it’s made to last.

If you haven’t used a Mujjo case before, they’re almost identically slim as Apple’s official leather cases. One difference when it comes to the overall build is Mujjo uses leather for the side and volume buttons while Apple uses metal.

Apple Leather Case + MagSafe Wallet on left, Mujjo Leather Wallet Case on right

As far as thickness, Mujjo is notably slimmer when compared to Apple’s leather case plus the MagSafe Leather Wallet.

Mujjo offers a generous Lightning port cutout so even third-party cables fit no problem. Meanwhile, Mujjo uses a larger cutout around the iPhone’s silent side switch, making it easier to flip on and off than with Apple’s case.

Traditional wallet cases in a MagSafe world

Okay, the elephant in the room, no MagSafe support with Mujjo. Let’s talk first about Apple’s MagSafe Wallet experience, then dive into what you get/give up with Mujjo.

I’ve been using Apple’s Leather Case and MagSafe Leather Wallet for about a year. It’s great to keep MagSafe functionality but that does mean removing the wallet anytime you want to use MagSafe for something else besides the wallet.

Another downside with Apple’s MagSafe Wallet is that you pretty much have to remove the wallet from your iPhone every time you need to get a card out.

On the flip side, the Mujjo iPhone 13 Wallet Case offers much easier access to your cards while keeping a slimmer profile. While you don’t have MagSafe support built in, having to remove the case to use MagSafe isn’t that different from having to remove Apple’s MagSafe Wallet.





Mujjo Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 wrap-up

While at first, it might seem like a hassle that the Mujjo Leather Wallet Case doesn’t have MagSafe support, when you stop to think about Apple’s MagSafe Wallet experience (and really any other iPhone wallet) there’s some give and take involved.

I think if you value having the slimmest iPhone wallet and get your cards out often, the Mujjo iPhone Leather Wallet Case is a great choice.

Another benefit with Mujjo is you’re getting the case and wallet for $50 ($55 for iPhone 13 Pro Max) while you’re paying ~$100 for Apple’s Leather Case and MagSafe Wallet.

You can pick up Mujjo’s iPhone 13 Leather Wallet case on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or direct from the company with a 25% discount through November 29 – use code “#25off” at checkout.

