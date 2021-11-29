Some businesses can now upgrade their Macs every 90 days through Apple partner financing

Nov. 29th 2021

0

Apple recently launched a new program on its business portal that allows Mac upgrades every 90 days with financing through a certified third party. Through CIT, businesses can get a base model ($999) Macbook Air for $30/month with the option to upgrade it in 3 months if a new model comes out.

While Apple has had multiple financing options for businesses going back to the pre-iPhone days through its own Apple Financial Services, this new offering from CIT is the first time we’re seeing Apple address something that businesses (and a lot of consumers) have been asking for: A Mac Upgrade Program.

The new program was first spotted by Max Winebach on Twitter, who shared a screenshot on Monday. It’s not clear why certain businesses are seeing this offer and why others aren’t, but pricing is listed as follows:

As mentioned earlier, business customers can return or swap their Macs after three months. If you’re in a situation where you routinely upgrade your Mac every new release, this model might make a lot of sense from an accounting perspective. Depending on how you depreciate your laptops, simple financing options might help you write it off each month while getting a new upgrade whenever Apple releases new models. If you’d been using a 13″ MacBook Air with M1 for the last year, you’d have an easy path to upgrade to a 14″ or 16″ model without dealing with trade-ins or selling online.

CIT’s fine print says that the financing is 3% of the total cost, so as you add upgrades to your Mac, the monthly cost would change slightly. According to CIT’s website, you apply for financing through them, sign paperwork, CIT issues a purchase order to Apple, and then your product is purchased.

